Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,753,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,576,139 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 2.00% of Suncor Energy worth $711,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after buying an additional 6,906,948 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,404,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after buying an additional 3,235,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

