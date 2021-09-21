Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,505,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,476 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $581,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.