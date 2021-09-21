Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 419,554 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,554 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.95% of BCE worth $423,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 123.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

