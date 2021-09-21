Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.46 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,248,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,769,000 after purchasing an additional 357,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 585,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBAC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications stock opened at $353.43 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.26 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.10.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

