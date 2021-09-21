NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 25,191 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,191 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,164,000 after buying an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 37.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Yum! Brands by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $158,160.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,076 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

