Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $61.40 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $61,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $306.05 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $138.00 and a 1-year high of $311.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock worth $14,144,680. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.