Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years.

Shares of CRT opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

