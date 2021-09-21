Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CGNT opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $2,400,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CGNT. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

