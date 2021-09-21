On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in August

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTIVF stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.48.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. engages in the development of cashless payment solutions. It operates through the Retail and Petroleum segments. The Retail segment sells and markets variety of products for cashless payment solutions. The Petroleum segment includes manufacturing and selling of fuel payment and management solutions.

