On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Down 25.8% in August

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTIVF stock opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.48.
On Track Innovations Company Profile
