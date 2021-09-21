Ceres (CERES) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $165,309.00

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $898,281.48 and $165,309.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can currently be bought for $115.77 or 0.00268855 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00067801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00173318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00111948 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.00 or 0.06971756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,067.66 or 1.00018926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.45 or 0.00788317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 10,759 coins and its circulating supply is 7,759 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

