Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Short Interest Update

Quálitas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 410,300 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 15th total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,103.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QUCOF opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. Quálitas Controladora has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Quálitas Controladora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.69 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an auto insurance company in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Peru, and the United States. It offers insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance services for automobile sector. The company also engages in the acquisition, sale, and installation of automobile glass and spare parts; and provision of salvage management and marketing, and advisory and training services for investment planning and business management.

