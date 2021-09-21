Meme Hits Market Cap of $11.89 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meme has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $424.47 or 0.00985784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00400756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002431 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006642 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.