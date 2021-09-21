Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.88.

VSCO stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

