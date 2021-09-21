Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.41 to $7.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victoria’s Secret.
Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12.
VSCO stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
