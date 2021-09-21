EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVGO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 42.77, a current ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $24.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.13% of EVgo at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

