Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Receives $121.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $68.48 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $244.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

