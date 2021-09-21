VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,780,000. South State Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 166,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,893,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.07 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

