Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is Tatro Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 4.7% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $334,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $90.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $96.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.32.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.