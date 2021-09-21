CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $258.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.98 and its 200 day moving average is $229.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $6,363,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,841 shares of company stock valued at $61,257,406 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

