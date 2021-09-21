Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. Takes Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 388,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000. ContextLogic makes up about 1.6% of Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of ContextLogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 11.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 727,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $983,000. 26.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. On average, research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other ContextLogic news, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,247,387 shares of company stock valued at $8,752,607 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

