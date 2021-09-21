Washington Capital Management Inc. Invests $472,000 in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Visteon by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $94.64 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.53.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.75.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

