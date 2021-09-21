goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of GSY opened at C$205.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$183.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$157.02. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$58.16 and a twelve month high of C$216.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$202.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.3156302 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSY shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.20.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

