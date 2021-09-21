Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 365,400 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 38,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 99,656 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $239.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.01. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

