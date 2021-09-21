Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 45,564 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,564 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Tenable were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,290 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.58 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.