IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Update

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 852,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $223,420,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $659.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $677.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.38. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $348.68 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

