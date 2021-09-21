Washington Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $226.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

