Washington Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,170 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $62.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.