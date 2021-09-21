Washington Capital Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Washington Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.8% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 330,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 164.4% in the second quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 68,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 42,750 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

NYSE:MRK opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

