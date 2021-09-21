Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

