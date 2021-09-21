Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 451,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of RHI opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $104.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.