Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 237 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,111,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $4,014,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD stock opened at $258.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

