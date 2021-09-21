BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,347,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 453,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $4,338,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 976,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $262,297,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $241.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.21 and a 200 day moving average of $267.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

