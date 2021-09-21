American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $291.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.00. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.