Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Shares of 3,575 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $423.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.14. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.64 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,075,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,000 shares of company stock worth $113,435,720. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.