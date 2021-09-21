Grace Capital Buys 385 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Grace Capital raised its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in City were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in City by 59.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 10.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in City during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in City in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of City by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.65. City Holding has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. The firm had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. City’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.