Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) vs. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Head to Head Review

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $266.97 million 2.07 $42.20 million $1.38 13.04 Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.06 $312.32 million $4.30 20.70

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. Hanmi Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hanmi Financial and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 7 0 2.88

Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.18%. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $91.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 27.72% 11.95% 1.10% Pinnacle Financial Partners 34.35% 10.35% 1.40%

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hanmi Financial pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Hanmi Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.