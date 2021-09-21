Observer Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Observer has a total market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00131332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

