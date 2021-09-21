Short Interest in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expands By 22.4%

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CULP opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Culp has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.