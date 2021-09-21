Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Up 22.1% in August

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GORO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $120.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 0.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Gold Resource by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,309,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 486,848 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

