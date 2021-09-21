Short Interest in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Rises By 21.9%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in StoneCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in StoneCo by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in StoneCo by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,271,000 after purchasing an additional 427,100 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

