Upstart (UPST) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) in the last few weeks:

9/20/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $205.00 to $327.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

9/8/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $192.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

8/18/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

8/13/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

8/11/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $152.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $293.47 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $308.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.59.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.88, for a total value of $6,094,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,053,966 shares of company stock worth $431,274,500. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

