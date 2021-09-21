Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,031 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 9.9% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,851 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in VMware by 11.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,580 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 18.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,630 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $138.92 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

