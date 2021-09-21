Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 15,199 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

