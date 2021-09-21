iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,012,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 440,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,727,000 after purchasing an additional 110,157 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 259.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 144.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.91 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

