Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.57% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

XMLV stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90.

