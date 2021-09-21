Bank of The West Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $156.37 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $66.46 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

