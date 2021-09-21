AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,317 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,817.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 270,014 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $181.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.