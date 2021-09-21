Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,533 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,533 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.25.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $148.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.95, a P/E/G ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.81. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $86.19 and a 12 month high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

