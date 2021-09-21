Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Increased by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1,520.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494,141 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 2.3% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

