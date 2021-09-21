Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,151 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,151 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Post by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Shares of POST opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.38 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

