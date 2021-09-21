Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $27.71 million and $417,769.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be bought for about $377.95 or 0.00877750 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00067784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00172781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00112144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.76 or 0.06957393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,139.06 or 1.00186863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.67 or 0.00791172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 73,330 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “mQQQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.